Reports: Zinedine Zidane’s plans to stop Lionel Messi during El Clasico revealed

On December 18, the iconic Camp Nou stadium will play host to one of the biggest football games of the year, as hosts Barcelona take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in a must-win game for both teams. Quite obviously, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is expected to be the biggest attraction in the match.

At the same time, reports suggest that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is busy preparing for the El Clasico – as all Real Madrid-vs-Barcelona matches are called – when his team will have to face an in-form Messi. According to Ovacion Digital, the Frenchman has already laid out some intricate plans to stop the Argentine talisman, who he believes will be the biggest threat to their La Liga title-winning hopes this season.

According to the Spanish publication, Zidane will be deploying Federico Valverde in the midfield, and the 21-year-old Uruguayan midfielder will be handed the additional task of man-marking Messi throughout the game.

This means that Valverde will have to follow Messi wherever he goes, while also serving as one of their three central midfielders at the same time.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old won his sixth Ballon d’Or award only last week, and earlier this week, he scored a stunning hat-trick against Real Mallorca in the La Liga, to keep Barcelona at the top of the league table.

He has also been rested for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan, so that he can be fully fit a week later when Real Madrid visits the Camp Nou.