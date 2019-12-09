WATCH: Lionel Messi humiliates Barcelona teammates during training leaving fans in awe

Barcelona would never sell Lionel Messi, and the reason is quite simple – it is because even they have not yet figured out a way to stop the Argentine genius when he is in his element.

Well, how do we know that just like their opponents, Barcelona stars are also helpless when it comes to stopping Messi?

A new video which surfaced online earlier this week proves it – as Messi can be seen zigzagging his way through the opposite team’s defence after the Barcelona squad decided to split into two and play against each other during a team training session.

Take a look at the video shared right below:

Messi como si estuviese en el patio del colegio. BRUTAL 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HYuYfKprJS — Zona_Blaugrana (@Zona_Blaugrana) December 5, 2019

Needless to say, fans who watched the video were also left speechless.

“It’s scarier because he’s been training with some of these guys for years and they still can’t figure him out,” @etin_bobo observed, as @AbdulJibrin12 remarked: “This Messi is a cheat code not yet created”.

Meanwhile, @JamesDe17863405 said, “Ready to take the 7th Balon’dor next year” as he expressed confidence that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner can lift one more trophy next year, after winning the 2019 edition of the award only a week ago.

“When he scores everyone just keeps a straight face and continues training like it’s a normal business. He has immortalised himself,” @breezy017 concluded.

Check out more reactions right below:

Absolutely world-class. That is what Lionel Messi is.