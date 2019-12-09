WATCH: Japanese Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo nutmegs Lionel Messi in La Liga game

When Lionel Messi and nutmegs are put in the same sentence, you would assume it would be the Argentine magician casually knocking the ball between the legs of his opponent, but not this time.

This time Messi was given a taste of his own medicine, and it came from an unlikely source. Takefusa Kubo is on loan from Real Madrid at Mallorca, and was given a rather hostile reception by the Nou Camp faithful.

Kubo was whistled by the home crowd, but that didn’t stop the Japanese from attempting, and successfully managing to nutmeg the Ballon d’Or 2019 winner. Talk about nerve.

Kubo nutmegged Messi at Camp Nou. A lot of nerve. pic.twitter.com/Z8Ea07qrFB — Akbår Zulfikår (@zulfikar11_) December 8, 2019

Messi clearly has no answer as Kubo runs past him, nutmegging him and moving on like it wasn’t a big deal. The moment came early in the second half, but sadly, there were few shining moments for Mallorca throughout the game.

Barcelona were clearly the better team during the match, and it was Messi who had the last laugh, scoring a wonderful hat-trick and ensuring that the Blaugrana were 5-2 winners and deservedly so.

Regardless of the result, young Takefusa Kubo has a moment he probably won’t forget any time soon.