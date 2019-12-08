Real Madrid beat Barcelona, Atletico Madrid to incredible La Liga milestone

On Saturday, La Liga giants Real Madrid registered their 1700th victory in La Liga history, after winning over Espanyol by a scoreline of 2-0. With that, Real Madrid also became the first team to reach the milestone.

Out of Los Blancos‘ 1700 wins, 1094 have come on home soil at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the remaining 606 were away wins.

The top five teams with most wins in the history of the La Liga, are as follows:

Real Madrid – 1700 wins Barcelona – 1645 wins Atletico Madrid – 1292 wins Athletic Bilbao -1239 wins Valencia – 1230 wins.

No other team in La Liga history has won over 1200 games.

Real Madrid’s first-ever win in the Spanish top-flight came against Europa on 10th February 1929, and it was a 5-0 win. The club then reached the 500-wins on 27th December 1964 against Sevilla, and it was a 4-0 win.

Los Blancos then won their 1,000th win on 2nd September 1990, as they beat Castellon (1-0), while their win number 1500 came on the road at Osasuna on 31st March 2012, and it was a 5-1 win.

During the game on Saturday, Real Madrid won 2-0 against Espanyol as mentioned above, in the match which was held at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphael Varane scored for the hosts in the 37th minute, while Karim Benzema doubled their lead in the 79th minute to seal the win as well.

Zinedine Zidane and co are currently second on the La Liga 2019-20 table, trailing behind Barcelona only on goal difference. Their next game is against Club Brugge in the Champions League, on 12th December.