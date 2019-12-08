WATCH: Luis Suarez scores Puskas-worthy backheel in Barcelona’s win over Mallorca

Barcelona swept away RCD Mallorca and returned to La Liga summit on a night when everything clicked. All three frontmen – Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez – contributed with goals. However, it was the Uruguayan who stole the show with an exceptional finish which we may see again at next year’s Puskas awards!

Luis Suarez put the finishing touches to a splendid move by Barcelona, which involved as many as seven players. The home side worked the ball around the Mallorca defence before Frenkie de Jong played it into Suarez’s path. Going away from the goal, the ex-Liverpool star unleashed an outrageous backheel, which ended up lopping over the goalkeeper and into the net.

Watch the goal here:

The Barcelona front three clicked perfectly in their win over Mallorca, as they retained their spot at the top of the table. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for the Blaugrana before Lionel Messi made it two-nil after just seventeen minutes. Ante Budimir got one goal back for the away side, but Barcelona were up by four goals to one before the first half ended.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the second half as Budimir bagged his second. Following the result, the Spanish giants move back up to the top of the table with thirty-four points, the same as second-placed Real Madrid. Mallorca, on the other hand, are in danger of slipping into the relegation zone and remain just a point above Celta Vigo, having played a game more.