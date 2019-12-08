Ernesto Valverde believes Lionel Messi’s hat-trick was good way to celebrate sixth Ballon d’Or trophy

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has hailed Lionel Messi for his 35th La Liga hat-trick, which saw him overtake arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who had 34 hat-tricks during his time at Real Madrid. Valverde went on to state that this was a good way to celebrate Messi’s sixth Ballon d’Or trophy as Barcelona defeated Real Mallorca 5-2.

The Argentine scored in the 17th, 41st and 83rd minute to complete yet another hat-trick and help Barcelona reclaim the top spot in La Liga table. When quizzed about Messi’s performance, manager Valverde said, “Unbelievable. It was a good way to celebrate the Ballon d’Or.”

The Barcelona boss revealed that he was surprised by Luis Suarez’s no-look backheel finish as well, which was probably the best of the five goals the Catalan giants scored in the win. Here’s the Uruguayan’s goal.

He’ll be screwing up the easiest of chances but will score the difficult goals.

“The situation took me by surprise. I thought it was a pass to a team-mate.

“It surprised me, but it was an extraordinary goal. I told him that there had been a few easier chances and this one, which was improbable, went in,” Valverde said.