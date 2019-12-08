Stats: Marc-Andre ter Stegen has more league assists than Cristiano Ronaldo & Mesut Ozil this season

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has overtaken some of the biggest names and most-feared attackers in world football in terms of league assists provided this season. The German shot-stopper provided the assist for teammate Antoine Griezmann to open the scoring against Real Mallorca, which was his second of the 2019/20 season as he had provided one against Getafe in September earlier this year.

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has only one league assist. Even Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, who was once one of the best playmakers in the game, has fewer league assists than Ter Stegen this season.

Barcelona fans, understandably, are enjoying this mind-boggling stat to no end and aren’t thinking twice before rubbing it in the face of Ronaldo fans.

📊 — Ter Stegen has more assists in the league this season than Cristiano Ronaldo. Let that sink in… pic.twitter.com/5UilzUPDSh — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 7, 2019

Let it be known that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen now has two assists this season, whereas, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo has just one. 😂😂😂😂 You can’t make shit like this up! #BarcaMallorca pic.twitter.com/h1izt4QeVC — Barcelona Podcast 🎙️ (@theculetalk) December 7, 2019

Marc-André ter Stegen has now provided as many league assists in 2019 as Mesut Özil (2). — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2019

Stats: Transfermarkt