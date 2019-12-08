WATCH: Lionel Messi scores two identical goals from outside the box in 5-2 win vs Real Mallorca

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi showed exactly why he was awarded a record sixth Ballon d’Or title earlier this month after putting in a legendary shift against Real Mallorca. A hat-trick from Messi and a goal each from his attacking partners – Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez was enough to hand Barcelona a 5-2 victory at the Camp Nou.

His first two goals, scored in the 17th and 41st minute, were identical and scored from jsut outside the box from the famous left foot of the Argentine talisman. This was Messi’s 35th La Liga hat-trick as he overtook arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 34 hat-tricks in the Spanish top flight.

He completed his treble with a goal in the 83rd minute of the match.

Game ball 1. Game ball 2. pic.twitter.com/7hktkPyNCa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 8, 2019

Btw, Leo #Messi‘s hat trick tonight was his 35th in @LaLigaEN, setting a new all-time record. The 🐐 surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo (34). No photo needed. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 7, 2019

Here are Messi’s first two goals of the night as he broke many more records.