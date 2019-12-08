Barcelona’s Luis Suarez: Best goal of my career

Luis Suarez reflected on his memorable goal in Barcelona’s 5-2 win against Real Mallorca on Saturday.
Luis Suarez labelled his stunning back-heel effort for LaLiga champions Barcelona as the best goal of his career.
Suarez scored a memorable goal as Barca defeated Real Mallorca 5-2 at Camp Nou on Saturday to regain top spot in LaLiga.
While Lionel Messi bagged a record-breaking hat-trick, Suarez capped a wonderful team move by back-heeling past Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina prior to half-time.
“It’s the best goal of my career,” Suarez, who has now scored against all 28 teams he has faced in LaLiga, said of the 43rd-minute goal.
“I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel. I was looking to bounce it because I had very little chance against the goalkeeper.
“[Head coach Ernesto] Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones.”
“This shows the confidence we’re gaining as the matches go by,” Suarez said. “We’ve been looking for our team-mates more and it was a great match today.”
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the seventh minute as the former Atletico Madrid star netted his first LaLiga goal since October 18.
