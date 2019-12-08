Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s La Liga record with hat-trick vs Real Mallorca

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has overtaken arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo for most hat-tricks scored in La Liga after a treble in his club’s 5-2 win over Real Mallorca. Messi scored in the 17th, 41st and 83rd minute to complete what was his 35th hat-trick in Spanish top division.

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo had scored 34 La Liga hat-tricks in his nine-year-long stay in Spain. While the Portuguese took 288 matches to complete 34 hat-tricks, Messi has taken 462 appearances to surpass his arch-rival. Only a week ago, the 32-year-old had added a record sixth Ballon d’Or to his tally, overtaking Ronaldo, who has five BDOs to his name.

The 5-2 victory also saw the Catalan giants reclaim the top spot in the league table.

Btw, Leo #Messi‘s hat trick tonight was his 35th in @LaLigaEN, setting a new all-time record. The 🐐 surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo (34). No photo needed. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 7, 2019

LIONEL MESSI HAT TRICK! He breaks Ronaldo’s record for the most hat tricks in La Liga history! pic.twitter.com/CfFLcgr0ew — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 7, 2019