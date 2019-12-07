Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde claims Lionel Messi’s retirement not far away

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has claimed that Lionel Messi’s retirement date is not far away before adding that the Argentine isn’t thinking about bringing an end to his career yet but could take a decision on it in the coming years.

Valverde was addressing the media ahead of the Catalan giants’ La Liga encounter against Real Mallorca at the Camp Nou. He stated that he would tell people in the future that he was lucky to have coached Messi. The Barcelona talisman recently won a record sixth Ballon d’Or title, overtaking arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It’s something natural, it seems normal, Leo is 32-years-old and although I don’t think he’s thinking about retiring now it’s something which is in the air,” Valverde told reporters.

“But I don’t think we should go crazy about it, we have to look at it naturally. Everyone thinks about retirement when they get to a certain age, but just because he’s thinking about it doesn’t mean he’s going to retire in the next three days.

“I’m aware of how lucky I am but sometimes the demands of everyday life means you are not allowed to enjoy everything. I think you appreciate these things more with time. I’m aware that I have the enormous fortune of being able to say in a few years I coached Leo.

“In the same way that older people talk about Di Stefano, we will be able to tell future generations that we lived through the Messi era and some people like me will be able to say we enjoyed it close by,” he added.