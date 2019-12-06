While speaking in a recent interview, Barcelona ace Luis Suarez revealed that his teammate and 2019 Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will definitely play on for years to come, despite hinting on his retirement last week.

32-year-old Messi had said that “the moment of withdrawal is approaching” after winning a record sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday.

“I’m aware of how old I am,” he said, before adding:

“And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is approaching. Time flies.”

“I hope, God willing, that I keep playing for many more year.”

“I’m now 32, though, and will be 33 at the end of the season, so, as I said, everything depends on how I feel physically.”

However, Suarez believes that his teammate’s comments were misunderstood.

“[Lionel Messi] amazes me because he is a one-off and is making history,” Suarez told BeIN Sports in a recent interview.

He added further: “As a friend and team-mate, [the Ballon d’Or 2019] makes me happy and proud because it’s a beautiful moment for him.”

“[His comments] were misinterpreted. When someone wins a Ballon d’Or they are happy but also nervous.”

“Leo [Messi] is a human being and gets nervous like the rest of us. He wanted to say he might have to contend with retiring in a couple of years.”

“It was misunderstood, but I’m sure Leo will continue for a long while yet,” he concluded.

Quotes via Goal.