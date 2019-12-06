Gareth Bale agent claims the Welshman is ‘not ecstatic’ to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed that his client isn’t ‘ecstatic’ at the club but will respect his contract and give his everything as long as he is playing for them. The Welshman has been rumoured to be on his way out of the club after he was sidelined by manager Zinedine Zidane again, despite a decent start to the season.

Bale was then surrounded in controversy after he celebrated Wales’s Euro 2020 qualification with a ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order’ flag. Barnett, when quizzed about his client’s situation at Madrid, claimed that he was never asked to leave and though he is ‘not ecstatic’ to be there, he will give his everything and respect the contract.

“He has never asked to leave,” said Barnett on the Euro Leagues Podcast. “He has a contract with Real Madrid and as long as they want him, there’s not much anyone can do about it.

“He’s not ecstatic. He has got a contract and as long as he is a Real Madrid player he will play at 100% – and do very well. He wants to win the championship and the European championship and everything else. It will not affect his performance.

“The facts and figures prove if he is on the field for Real Madrid they have a better chance of winning. No-one has ever accused him of not giving 100% and a 100% Gareth Bale is one of the best players in the world. The coach should be happy and honoured he is on the pitch for him.

“There’s no guarantee he is leaving. If the right opportunity came along for him and it’s something he wants to do we have to have a chat with the president of Real Madrid and see where we are.”