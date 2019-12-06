Reports: Spanish football federation planning to install Lionel Messi’s statue at their headquarters

The RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) have decided to install a Lionel Messi statue in the city of El Futbol in Las Rozas, where the federation’s headquarters are situated. Messi’s statue will join the likes of Diego Maradona, Alfredo De Stefano and Pele.

According to reports by Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine’s statue will be made of wrought iron and will be installed in the Luis Aragonés Hall in the Spanish football federation’s auditorium, next to the statues of aforementioned legends of the sport. The report goes on to add that RFEF are yet to decide on whether it will be installed after Messi’s retirement or while he’s still playing.

The now-32-year-old moved to Barcelona in 2000 from Newell’s Old Boys and has since grown into their most important player and unarguably their greatest-ever too. In a total of 700 senior appearances for the club, Messi has as many as 614 goals and 250 assists to his name.

The Argentine talisman recently won his record sixth Ballon d’Or, leaving arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo behind in the race for most BDOs. Though there have been rumours in the past that Messi might move to another club, it looks highly unlikely that he will be leaving Barcelona for any other side than his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.