Lionel Messi’s apparent retirement hint was misunderstood – Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez backed Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi to “continue for a long while yet”.
Lionel Messi’s apparent hint at retirement was “misunderstood”, according to Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez.
Messi, 32, said “the moment of withdrawal is approaching” after winning a record sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday, leading to retirement talk.
However, Suarez believes the Argentina star’s comments were misunderstood, backing the forward to play for years to come.
“[Messi] amazes me because he is a one-off and is making history,” Suarez told beIN SPORTS.
“As a friend and team-mate, [the Ballon d’Or] makes me happy and proud because it’s a beautiful moment for him.
“[His comments] were misinterpreted. When someone wins a Ballon d’Or they are happy but also nervous.
“Leo is a human being and gets nervous like the rest of us. He wanted to say he might have to contend with retiring in a couple of years.
“It was misunderstood, but I’m sure Leo Messi will continue for a long while yet.”
Goat Morning, Barça Family! #GOATisCuler pic.twitter.com/sKf3JfTyVF
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 3, 2019
The Uruguay international said he would do what was best for the LaLiga champions, who sit top of the table.
“If they bring in a new team-mate for me to compete with, that’s the same pressure as having to play every three days,” Suarez said.
“And I have to be thinking about the future of the club – as a fan of the club, I have to think about the future, and maybe the best thing is if they sign a young or an established player to carry the torch as Barcelona’s number nine.”