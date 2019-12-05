Lionel Messi puts Real Madrid hammering among best moments of his career

Lionel Messi claimed his sixth Ballon d’Or on December 2, courtesy of a stunning individual season. The Barcelona ace has been a part of several ‘classic’ matches over the years, some of which helped him on his way to the honour. But which moments of his life does he treasure the most?

Lionel Messi named the 6-2 thrashing of Real Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu as one of his favourite moments. The Argentina winger compiled a list of fourteen such moments, spanned across La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, FIFA World Cup, and The Olympics.

“This was a particularly special night, given the way we won in the Bernabeu,” said Messi in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I’d played in a new position – the ‘false nine’. It was a plan that Pep Guardiola had come up with especially for this match in order for us to be our most effective.

“We’d spoken about it a lot before, so both of us were very satisfied with how it worked. Those big matches can go either way, and I’ve been in games where we’ve conceded four goals to Real and others where we have scored six. It was a fantastic performance from the whole team. I’m not sure whether it was the best, but it’s certainly a match that we will always remember and cherish.”

Here is a list of his most memorable moments, courtesy of Lionel Messi himself, which he revealed to FourFourTwo:

Espanyol 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League)

Nigeria 0-1 Argentina (Olympics)

Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla La Liga)

Argentina 2-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina (World Cup)

Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Barcelona 2-0 Albacete (La Liga)

Barcelona 3-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Barcelona 5-2 Getafe (Copa del Rey)

Argentina 6-0 Serbia & Montenegro (World Cup)

Juventus 1-3 Barcelona (Champions League)

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (La Liga)

Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United (Champions League)

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)