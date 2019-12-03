Reports say Real Madrid zero in on Fabian Ruiz

LaLiga title hopefuls Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their interest in Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

According to reports, “negotiations have accelerated” as the Spanish heavyweights aim to take advantage of the disarray at Napoli.

But the midfielder also has high-profile admirers in England and France.

Napoli midfielder Fabian is a man in demand.

Madrid appear to be in pole position, with Cadena SER claiming the Spanish giants are “very serious” about taking the 23-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Negotiations over a contract extension at Napoli are said to have stopped and the Spain international is reportedly warm to the idea of joining up with Zinedine Zidane’s side.

However, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain could look to force a three-way bidding war for the Spain international, who has previously been linked to Barcelona.

NOTICIA @ellarguero El Madrid insiste en fichar a Fabian Ruiz Informa @antonmeana “El interés, destapado en su día por @AS_SergioSantos, es cada vez más fuerte. Se han producido nuevos contactos en las últimas fechas, el Madrid va muy en serio”https://t.co/78W2eTumDU pic.twitter.com/57aVeUarO1 — El Larguero (@ellarguero) December 2, 2019

