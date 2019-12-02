La Liga |

He looked good – Ernesto Valverde praises Antoine Griezmann after Atletico Madrid return

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann “looked good” during Barcelona’s win over Atletico Madrid, according to Ernesto Valverde.

Ernesto Valverde praised Antoine Griezmann’s performance in the forward’s return to Atletico Madrid as Barcelona claimed a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Facing his former club for the first time, Griezmann struggled to have an impact at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Lionel Messi’s 86th-minute goal proved decisive.

Griezmann has scored five goals and provided three assists in 18 games since joining Barca from Atletico for a reported €120million in July.

The forward was again backed by Valverde, whose team returned to the top of the table with their hard-fought win.

“He looked good. It was a tough game for him. It’s difficult when you face players you have played alongside for many years,” the Barcelona head coach told a news conference.

“He was whistled a little bit. He was fighting and working hard. He had a really good chance and could maybe have controlled the ball better. It’s something that happens when you come back to a place where you spent so long for the first time.

“That was what happened to Griezmann. He fought to overcome it and I think he played well.”

Barcelona have won five straight games in all competitions and host Real Mallorca in LaLiga on Saturday.

