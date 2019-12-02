Real Madrid legend terms Lionel Messi Greatest of All Time ahead of Ballon d’Or 2019

Real Madrid legend and former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate Iker Casillas has named Lionel Messi the GOAT (Greatest of all-Time) ahead of the Ballon d’Or award ceremony later tonight. The goalkeeper expressed his opinion through a tweet where he was talking about Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Messi’s goal was enough to give the Catalan giants all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano and the fact that the encounter was played only a night before the Ballon d’Or ceremony, the Argentine talisman’s performance became the talk of the town.

While talking about how to make a winning football team, Casillas claims that a top goalkeeper and a GOAT player is needed and Barcelona have both in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Messi.

“Formula for football: goalkeeper 🔝 (top) & player 🐐 (GOAT). Today Barca took the three points at Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico have played well but lacked composure in front of goal. Blaugrana remain top of the league. Atletico have to fight for the Champions League zone,” Casillas tweeted, hinting that he believes Messi is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time).4