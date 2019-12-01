Jose Mourinho finally returned to the sidelines after almost a year out. The ‘Special One’ was appointed as the new Tottenham boss, after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino. Reports, however, have claimed that European giants, Real Madrid, offered Mourinho a hefty last-minute fee to reject the job offer.

According to a report by The Sun, Real Madrid made a last-ditch attempt to scupper Jose Mourinho’s move to Tottenham. Los Blancos were unwilling to see their ex-boss take over at another top European club. Furthermore, they wanted him to remain free in case the club hierarchy decided to sack Zinedine Zidane.

The Spanish giants offer Mourinho a £12 Million deal for the same, which was not accepted.

Speaking recently, the ex-Chelsea coach claimed that he felt right at home at Tottenham and couldn’t think about going elsewhere:

“I’m so happy here that I couldn’t even think about the possibility to go to another place,” Mourinho said.

“You can put now in front of me any club in the world, I would not move.”

Mourinho has begun his Spurs stint with three wins in a row. The Lily Whites have beaten West Ham United, Olympiacos, and Bournemouth during this period by the scorelines 3-2, 4-2, and 3-2, respectively.