Diego Simeone calls for more aggression from Atleti against Barcelona

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone wants to see more intensity from his side as they bid to improve their poor goal return on Sunday.

Diego Simeone has challenged his side to be more aggressive at both ends of the pitch when Barcelona visit the Wanda Metropolitano.

While the Rojiblancos have been typically dogged at the back so far this campaign, conceding just nine goals in 14 games, they have struggled badly in front of goal.

They drew another blank in their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus in midweek and are the least prolific of all bar one team among LaLiga’s top 13 sides.

Simeone was happy with this team’s display in Turin and wants to see a similar approach against Ernesto Valverde’s side, albeit with added intensity in both penalty areas.

“We want to score more goals and be more aggressive in both penalty areas, which is where the games are resolved,” he told a media conference.

“We work to compete in the best way and we want to win the match. We played well in Turin and hopefully we will do the same but with a different result.”

[] PRESS CONFERENCE

@Simeone: “@FCBarcelona are in good shape and have had a fantastic week. They play great football and have extraordinary players.” #AtletiBarça

#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/etPE5hfM6L — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 30, 2019

Atleti have come in for criticism this season after winning just six of their opening 14 LaLiga games.

Simeone has pointed to a number of injuries to key players, though, and says he is broadly happy with how his side have done in the opening months of the campaign.

“I am clear about the goals for the club and what the club needs to achieve them,” he added.

“We have had to play without Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez and Diego Costa. These are situations that one cannot imagine at the start of the season, although it can happen.

“The team is competing well and I hope I can have a game like in Turin, but with another result.”