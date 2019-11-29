Real Madrid have seemingly put their slump behind and returned to their previous form. Los Blancos are challenging Barcelona at the top of the table once again and one of the key reasons for that is Federico Valverde. Reports claim that he is set for a renewed deal which will take his value above that of Lionel Messi.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have awarded Federico Valverde with a new five-year deal, which will run on through to 2024, after a good start to the season. Furthermore, the Uruguayan’s release clause has been set at €750 Million, effectively placing him on the ‘not for sale’ list.

Due to La Liga’s rule of inserting a minimum release clause in the contract of every player, clubs sometimes take extreme measures to keep their players safe. Real Madrid are one of those clubs to put in massive release clauses in the contracts of players they value, such as Valverde.

Effectively, the new clause values Valverde at €750 Million (£640 Million), making his release fee the second highest in the world. As such, he has overtaken Lionel Messi, who is valued at £620 Million due to his release clause.

Karim Benzema still holds the highest clause in the world, valued at £886 Million. (SportBible)