Real Madrid’s top 10 player salaries for 2019 season revealed

Eden Hazard earns the highest annual salary at Real Madrid, according to a top-ten list published by Tribuna.com. According to the list, Hazard earns €31.25million per season at Los Blancos.

Tribuna‘s top-ten list is based on the data collected from Capology.com, a website which contains databases of player salaries of several football clubs from all over the world.

The top-ten list for Real Madrid player salaries, is as follows:

Eden Hazard (€31.250 million) Gareth Bale (€27.942 million) Luka Jovic (€20.834 million) Marcelo (€20.000 million) Sergio Ramos (€20.000 million) Toni Kroos (€20.000 million) Luka Modric (€18.636 million) James Rodriguez (€16.600 million) Thibaut Courtois (€16.544 million) Karim Benzema (€12.956 million)

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has issued a worrying injury update on Hazard, after the ex-Chelsea star faced a rash tackle from his Belgian teammate and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) right-back Thomas Meunier, during the Real Madrid-PSG game in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

“There is a little worry over Hazard at full time,” revealed Zidane after the game.

“He was in pain at full time, and we think it is more than an impact injury,” he added further, before concluding:

“It is a sprained ankle, but hopefully not a severe sprain. We will know more in the coming days.”