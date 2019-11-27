After the Champions League match against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane admitted he is “worried” about Eden Hazard’s injury.

The Belgian ace enjoyed an impressive 70 minutes against the Ligue 1 defending champions in the game yesterday – but afterwards, he was on the receiving end of a rash tackle from his national teammate and PSG right-back Thomas Meunier, forcing him to spend the rest of the match on the sidelines.

Gareth Bale came off the bench to replace Hazard and meanwhile, it was initially feared that his ankle was injured badly due to Meunier’s tackle.

“There is a little worry over Hazard at full time,” revealed Zidane after the game.

“He was in pain at full time, and we think it is more than an impact injury,” he added further, before concluding:

“It is a sprained ankle, but hopefully not a severe sprain. We will know more in the coming days.”

Speaking about the match, PSG added two late goals to tie the scoreline at 2-2, after Real Madrid enjoyed a good start and gained a 2-0 lead.

“I liked everything, completely, and everyone. We stayed with the game we played and we kept growing. The players deserved to win,” Zidane said, before adding:

“It has been a display of a great game, not only for us, but they have also played very well.”

Quotes via Mirror.