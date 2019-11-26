Reports: Lionel Messi sets Barcelona exit deadline, calls upon Neymar to join him

Lionel Messi is entering the twilight years of his career. The Barcelona ace is thirty-two years of age and is expected to leave the club in the future. However, reports now claim that that date may arrive sooner than expected. Furthermore, the Argentinian forward has already chosen the man to replace him at Camp Nou.

According to a report by France Football, Lionel Messi is likely to leave Barcelona by 2021. The French outlet reports that the Argentina ace sent a message to his ex-teammate Neymar revealing the same and asking him to return to Camp Nou.

This particular conversation between the two players is reported to have taken place following Barcelona’s embarrassing four-nil loss against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 semifinals. Messi is said to have messaged Neymar, stating that the two can win the competition if reunited.

An excerpt of the conversation, as reported by France Football, is as follows:

“Only together can we win the Champions League, I want you to come back. In two years I will leave and you will take over’. Contacting him for comment, Bourlon told me that details of this conversation were revealed ‘by sources in Paris and Barcelona.” Messi seemingly said to Neymar.

Presently, Lionel Messi is expected to fly to Paris on December 2 for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award ceremony, hosted by France Football. Reports, meanwhile, claim that the Barcelona star has already won the award and has been informed about the same.