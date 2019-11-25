It hasn’t been the best of starts for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid. However, the Belgian international is finally starting to look like his old self in the past few weeks. He has now spoken about comparisons with his predecessor Cristiano Ronaldo and one player he wants at the club.

Eden Hazard has given his take on the comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo and the pressure that comes with it. The Belgian believes he brings a completely different skill-set to the table than that of the Portuguese, which may result in him scoring fewer goals.

“When I go out on to the pitch, I don’t think about the fact that Cristiano was here before me and that I have to do better than him,” Hazard said. (via Marca)

“I’m not going to score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo, that’s for sure, but I will try to bring what I know I can do.

“In fact, the difficult thing when I arrived was that I got injured two or three days before the first [LaLiga Santander] match and I was out for four weeks. This delayed my preparation.”

Hazard also named Kylian Mbappe as the one player he would want in his side in the next few years, remarking that he could be one of the best players in history.

“If I could bring Mbappe [to Real Madrid]… he’ll be the best in the world within the next few years,” He continued.

“There are many young players that have high potential but, if Kylian continues like this, he’ll be one of the best players in history.

“By 20 years old, I’d already been champion of France with Lille, but in terms of statistics, there’s no comparison [between me and Mbappe].

“I was developing bit by bit. Mbappe is already at his peak at 20.”

A UEFA Champions League tie beckons for Real Madrid and Eden Hazard next, as they invite Paris Saint Germain to the Santiago Bernabeu.