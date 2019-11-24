Real Madrid star Eden Hazard seems to enjoy his life in Spain, as he recently claimed that training under his manager Zinedine Zidane feels far better than it ever did while he worked under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, his last two managers at Chelsea.

Hazard said that it was “much less fun” training with Conte and Sarri at Stamford Bridge, in a recent interview with L’Equipe.

“The training is always with the ball,” he said, before adding:

“When you have experimented with Italians, as I have done with Conte or Sarri, you have much less fun. Everything is more framed.”

Upon asked to compare Sarri’s style of management with that of Zidane’s, the 28-year-old replied: “It’s hard to compare.”

“I was attracted to Zidane at Madrid and felt very identified. He fascinates me and has even some power over me. During Euro 2016 he told me: ‘It would be good if you came’. And when Zidane calls you it’s hard to say no.”

“He loves his players and you feel that the dressing room is happy to have him as a coach.”

The former LOSC Lille star further went on to say that joining Real Madrid had been a “lifelong dream” for him.

“It was a dream to get here,” he said, before adding:

“Ever since I started playing in my garden as a kid, they were the club I supported. Zidane was my idol. When I watched him on television he was magic.”

“The stadium, when I saw it on television, was magical. And the white jersey, impeccable. For me it was exceptional,” Hazard concluded.

Quotes via Goal.