Barcelona star Gerard Pique defended his daily trips to the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Madrid, after his side escaped with a scrappy 2-1 win against CD Leganes in the La Liga on Saturday.

In case you did not know, Pique’s company Kosmos Holding S.L. is largely responsible for the revamped Davis Cup tournament, and the former Spain international had travelled to Madrid each day of the past week, to attend the first edition of the new tournament.

As a result, he had been widely questioned for his lack of participation in Barcelona’s training sessions, with the Catalan newspaper Sport also saying that his role as the figurehead at Kosmos was “incompatible” with his job as a Barca player, according to Reuters.

But while speaking after the game, Pique addressed his critics and claimed that he has discussed his plans with Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

“I had a friendly conversation with the coach about my plans and how we were going to manage it, I have a phenomenal relationship with the coach and with the club, all this noise is coming from outside,” the 32-year-old said.

“The journeys take 40 minutes, I’m just getting all this attention for who I am and what I represent. I try to do things in a simple way and the criticism is not serious, but people are allowed to think what they want,” he further added, before concluding:

“I’m staying in Madrid to watch the Davis Cup semi-finals. What you do off the pitch is your business, my only job is to play well and do as well as possible.”

Quotes via Reuters.