Zinedine Zidane reacts to Gareth Bale being whistled by Real Madrid fans

Gareth Bale stirred the pot with the controversial ““Wales, golf, Real Madrid – in that order” banner released during the International break, and it is clear that the Real Madrid fans aren’t laughing.

The Welshman was booed at and whistled during Saturday’s La Liga game at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Sociedad, and his manager Zinedine Zidane can only hope the jeering stops soon.

“I hope [the whistling] doesn’t carry on for the rest of the season,” Zidane said after the game.

“We want the fans to be with us from start to finish, but we can’t control this.

“The fans have the right to do what they want, but I’m asking them to applaud everyone. I’m happy with the game and the victory and Bale came into the game well. I can’t say whether [the whistling to Bale] is unfair or not.

Zidane backs Bale after Wales flag celebration

“Everyone can think what they want. We need our fans, we can’t control what happens. I haven’t spoken to [about the Wales incident], I’ve only given him my congratulations [for making Euro 2020].

“The best players have been whistled and Bale came into the game well. What you have to do is keep working on the pitch. There’s too much noise with Bale, he wants to be with us and do well.

“Therefore, we don’t want to speak too much. He is integrated into the group and he wants to play with the others.”