WATCH: Real Madrid fans boo and whistle Gareth Bale after recent controversy

“Wales, golf, Real Madrid – in that order.” A flag showcasing these words during the International break appears to have caused a real stir at Los Blancos, and the fallout isn’t going away any time soon for Gareth Bale.

Madrid took on Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday, and a hostile reception awaited Bale as his name was called out during the squad announcement, and further whistling came as his way as he stepped onto the pitch as a substitute. Take a look.

Pfiffe gegen #Bale bei der Spielerdurchsage? Einige, das Bernabéu füllt sich aber auch gerade erst…#rmarso pic.twitter.com/wuaCLfou8Q — Nils Kern (@nilskern17) November 23, 2019

“Rodrygo. Vini. Lucas. Bale. In that order” reads a banner held up by an angry Madrid fan in the crowd — Rik Sharma (@riksharma_) November 23, 2019

The shocking visuals are proof that the Madrid faithful and Gareth Bale are yet to put their coloured history behind them, and might never really be able to get over his most recent actions.

Despite the hostility, Bale did manage to keep his calm though, as Los Blancos ran out 3-1 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu in their bid to win back the domestic Spanish crown.