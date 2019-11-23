La Liga |

#ValverdeOut trends as Barcelona concede shameful early goal against bottom-placed CD Leganes

On Saturday, La Liga defending champions and table-toppers Barcelona conceded an early goal against bottom-placed CD Leganes, before Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal scored a goal each in the second half and helped them win.

Thanks to the win, Barcelona will continue to remain at the top of the La Liga table, but fans still want their manager Ernesto Valverde to be sacked by the club, as his tactics backfired in the first half, thereby resulting in Barcelona conceding an early goal.

By fielding four attackers in his starting XI, Valverde seemed to take no mercy on Leganes. In his line-up which was of the 4-2-3-1 formation, Suarez was alone up top, while Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were made to line up behind him in a trio.

And with Clement Lenglet possibly out due to a calf injury, the former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao manager chose Samuel Umtiti to lead his defence along with Gerard Pique, but the plan bombed as in the 12th minute, Leganes’ Youssef En-Nesyri picked the ball up on the edge of the box and smashed it right into the top corner, between both centre-backs.

As mentioned earlier, Suarez’ 53rd-minute strike and Vidal’s 79th-minute goal saved Barcelona’s blushes, as they gear up to host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

