On Saturday, La Liga defending champions and table-toppers Barcelona conceded an early goal against bottom-placed CD Leganes, before Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal scored a goal each in the second half and helped them win.

Thanks to the win, Barcelona will continue to remain at the top of the La Liga table, but fans still want their manager Ernesto Valverde to be sacked by the club, as his tactics backfired in the first half, thereby resulting in Barcelona conceding an early goal.

Check out some of the best reactions right below:

No imagino como este Barcelona jugando asi le pueda ganar al Dortmund y al Atlético de Madrid los próximos dos partidos. #Barcelona #Messi #ValverdeOut — Futbolero10H (@Futbolero10H) November 23, 2019

Barcelona cannot continue playing this shitty football. #ValverdeOut — Bobby (@bobbyspage) November 23, 2019

Even if Barca appointed Mourinho, despite the fact that his style of play doesn't suit Barca's, We can't be as poor as we are under this present Valverde.#ValverdeOUT #ValverdeOUT #ValverdeOUT #ValverdeOUT — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) November 23, 2019

How Do I explain to my kids that on this day, Barcelona (with such squad) struggled to beat leganese! 😢 😭😪😭 #ValverdeOut #leganesbarca — 🌿ÇÄÑŃÄBÏŚ🌿 (@micky_skillz) November 23, 2019

It's so painful to watch the games of this #Barça. I'm having more fun watching @FCBarcelonaB played. #LeganesBarça #ValverdeOut — ousmane alansary (@OusmaneAlansary) November 23, 2019

#ValverdeOut Surely he has made @FCBarcelona look pathetic. I don't see any sense in the football we play. — Karimojong in Kampala🇺🇬 (@ORichLander) November 23, 2019

We struggle against one of the worst teams in LaLiga and barely win because of pure luck, does the board not realize it? #ValverdeOut — Tas (@TasawurImam) November 23, 2019

I’ve had about enough of this useless FC Barcelona board. When Messi retires from this club I’ll be right behind him. #ValverdeOut is just part of the cancer in this club. They are doing a systematic destruction of everything Cruyff ever broughtto this club. #LeganésBarça — 👑 C.J 👑 (@cj237_) November 23, 2019

We have enough.. we can‘t watch these matches anymore.. we got cancer watching Barca this season #ValverdeOut #BartomeuOut — breezygoat (@leodemessi61) November 23, 2019

Another piss poor performance. No trophies this year #ValverdeOut — Nic Webster (@NicWebster13) November 23, 2019

Winning or no winning Valverde sucks and he has successfully changed barca tikki taka to taka kata.#ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/473FLyvcny — Abdul Musampa (@musampa73) November 23, 2019

We won. Got 3 points. Sitting on the top of the table. But it doesn't change the fact our football was terrible. #ValverdeOut — Culé 💫 (@TheSuperCule) November 23, 2019

By fielding four attackers in his starting XI, Valverde seemed to take no mercy on Leganes. In his line-up which was of the 4-2-3-1 formation, Suarez was alone up top, while Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were made to line up behind him in a trio.

And with Clement Lenglet possibly out due to a calf injury, the former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao manager chose Samuel Umtiti to lead his defence along with Gerard Pique, but the plan bombed as in the 12th minute, Leganes’ Youssef En-Nesyri picked the ball up on the edge of the box and smashed it right into the top corner, between both centre-backs.

As mentioned earlier, Suarez’ 53rd-minute strike and Vidal’s 79th-minute goal saved Barcelona’s blushes, as they gear up to host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.