Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has asked fans to continue backing Gareth Bale, despite the latter’s controversial flag celebration after Wales qualified to the UEFA Euro Cup 2020.

“There is a lot of noise because of Bale’s gestures but in the end, the most important thing is football,” Zidane said in the pre-match press conference on Friday, ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

“Regarding Bale, I am just going to look at the sporting side, not what happens outside.”

“He is a part of our team. You don’t have to look at anything else. People have to be with Bale because he is with us. He is fine and has trained normally.”

“Bale said he was more comfortable with Wales just because of the language. He is comfortable in the locker room.”

“‘I saw Bale very happy after the goal in the Champions League final, and he did it with Madrid,” the Frenchman further added, before concluding:

“He can be a decisive player again and he’s going to prove it. I just think about that.”

“Bale does not like us to talk about him like that. He thinks it is too much.”

Quotes via Daily Mail.