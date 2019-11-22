WATCH: Real Madrid teammate trolls Gareth Bale for his love of golf

On Friday, Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz appeared to troll his teammate and star forward Gareth Bale for his love of golf, after the latter failed to execute a proper pass during the team’s training session.

Watch the video below, to see what happened:

Bale misses a pass so Mariano tells him to dig it out like a golf shot pic.twitter.com/Rcjen2xvOV — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) November 22, 2019

During the second half of the video, one can easily spot Mariano gesturing a golf shot at Gareth Bale, apparently asking him to “dig passes out like golf shots,” according to AFP‘s football reporter Tom Allnutt. And the Welshman seems to respond in jest, laughing and attempting to shove Mariano away in a fun manner.

Tom Allnut further said that Bale was furious about Mariano’s gesture, but a close-up shot seems to suggest that he was having fun:

A couple of days ago, the 30-year-old was reported to have aimed a sly dig at Real Madrid, while after celebrating Wales’ qualification to the UEFA Euro Cup 2020.

Bale celebrated with the now-famous “Wales, Golf, Madrid – In that order” flag, after the Dragons defeated Hungary 2-0 to seal their qualification to Europe’s top international football competition.

And last week, he himself had admitted that he is more excited to play for his country than Real Madrid.

“With Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feeling more comfortable,” he said, before adding:

“I definitely have a bit more excitement playing for Wales. I’ve been with most of the players, especially the older ones, since we were in the Under-17s. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday.”

“But it still doesn’t change what I give on the pitch. I always give 100% wherever I am, and that’s what I always strive to do,” Bale concluded.