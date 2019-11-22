Marcelo reveals Real Madrid star “cries” and will continue to do so

Real Madrid are hoping to head back to the pinnacle of La Liga after faltering last season, and Marcelo has opened up about one of his teammates who has come under increasing pressure lately.

Vinicius Jr was expected to light up the Santiago Bernabeu and possibly be the next Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Brazilian has flattered to deceive.

Speaking about his compatriot, Marcelo said that Vinicius “cries” and will continue continue to do so, but hopefully this time for the right reasons.

“Everyone sees the comments and interprets them in their own way. Vinícius has a good head despite being only 19 years old. I am not very giving advice, I help them in the field,” Marcelo told Marca.

“I already went through that and I keep going. You can do three wonderful matches and if you make a bad one they will criticize you and they will demand you. The pressure here in Real Madrid is much greater than in Brazil. Tip? I don’t have many tips to give because they are mature, they are with one step ahead while in Real Madrid and they know that in each game they have to prove things because if they don’t they will demand them.”

“People talk, but do not know what happens inside the field. They deduced that Vinícius wept for the pressure of playing at Real Madrid, for not scoring goals … but it is impossible to know what the person thinks. It is not the first time he cries and it won’t be the last time. I’m sure the other cries will be joyful.”