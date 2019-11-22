Real Madrid players are apparently “relieved” after Jose Mourinho returned to the Premier League on Wednesday, joining Tottenham Hotspur as their head coach.

It is Sky Sports who reports that there is a “widespread sense of relief” among the Real Madrid squad after Tottenham appointed Mourinho as head coach. Previously, the former Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager was tipped to return to the Santiago Bernabeu after spending nearly three years there – between 2010 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Spanish publication AS claims that the Portuguese manager’s appointment at Tottenham could be “good news” for one Real Madrid star – Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is apparently a target for Mourinho ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, and is expected to make a return to Tottenham – from where he left in 2013 to join Los Blancos.

At the same time, Mourinho has also promised that he would not “repeat past mistakes” at Tottenham.

“I realised I made mistakes,” he said, before adding:

“I’m not going to make the same mistakes. I’ll make new mistakes – but not the same.”

“I am humble, humble enough to try and analyse my career – not just the last year, but the whole thing, the evolution, the problems and the solutions. Not to blame anyone else,” he concluded.

Quotes via BBC.