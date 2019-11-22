Reports: Real Madrid star close to signing new contract, will extend his stay till 2023

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is set to pen a new deal with the club, if reports from Spain are to be believed. Benzema is currently contracted until 2021 but the club want to tie him on a longer deal and efforts are being made to complete the Frenchman’s contract extension as soon as possible.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of his compatriot, who has led the club with example after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus last year. Benzema has been in fine form this season as well and has already scored 11 goals in 15 appearances for Los Blancos so far. As a direct consequence of his goalscoring exploits, the club want to tie him down a longer deal.

According to reports in Marca, Madrid are working on a deal to extend his stay till 2023. The 31-year-old’s current contract with the club runs down in 2021 and contract talks have already started between the two parties involved.

The report adds that Benzema is yet to take a final decision on the matter, however. He only wants to stay at the club as long as he can contribute signficantly and with him turning 32 in December, chances are bleak that he will be leading Madrid’s line all the way until 2023.