Real Madrid star Eden Hazard reveals he rejected PSG on multiple occasions

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain tried to sign him on multiple occasions but he rejected all of their advancements. Hazard said that he would only return to France to join his former side Lille. The Belgian international moved to Madrid in a deal believed to be worth €100 million in the summer transfer window.

Hazard made the revelation in an interview with French publication L’Equipe that PSG ‘often tried to recruit him’. The winger opened up on his life with Los Blancos so far and revealed that Madrid tried to sign him just after the FIFA World Cup 2018 and during his time at Lille as well.

“They (PSG) often tried to recruit me, but I didn’t want to return to Ligue 1 unless it was to join Lille. I always said no to them. It was clear in my mind that if I were to return to France it would be with Lille,” the 28-yer-old revealed.

On his time at Real Madrid so far, Hazard said, “The first two or three months at Real Madrid were not as I wanted them to be. Zinedine Zidane told me to remain calm. ‘Be happy,’ he repeated to me. He goes straight to the point, he loves his players. You feel that the team is happy for him being the coach.”

He then revealed how he could have joined Los Blancos earlier. “I could have signed before,” he said.

“When I was in Lille, that possibility already existed. But I wanted to try England. Contacts began two or three years ago, when I was injured with the national team. After the 2018 World Cup, I wanted to come [to Real Madrid], but Chelsea said no. I had to be with [Maurizio] Sarri for a year. I also didn’t want to leave Chelsea in a bad way.”