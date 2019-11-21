Ex-Manchester United star labels Gareth Bale’s ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid’ flag celebration ‘silly’

Gareth Bale has ruffled a few feathers with his ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that order’ flag celebration after Wales’ qualification to the UEFA Euro 2020. Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star Dimitar Berbatov has been left unimpressed with the Real Madrid star’s gesture and labelled his act ‘silly’.

Berbatov is of the belief that Bale shouldn’t have celebrated this way despite the fact that he isn’t treated well in Spain. “Bale was silly to celebrate with that flag,” said Berbatov as reported by AS.

“There is obviously some tension between Gareth Bale and Madrid. Of course, he is Welsh and he is going to put his country first but I don’t know why he needed to celebrate with that flag, I know it is a bit of banter but it springs unwanted attention.

“He didn’t need that, it’s his decision and maybe he felt he wanted to show something like that but for me it wasn’t necessary. Maybe it was an emotional moment or maybe he didn’t know what was on the flag, either way it doesn’t look great and I think it was a bit silly.

“He’s a quality player and it’s true, he isn’t treated the right way in Spain, but if you have to ask if you aren’t treated the right way why are you still there? If you are good enough, every team will want you and you will play football again.”