UCL winner claims he could have been as good as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the greatest footballing duo of the century, but one man claims he might have been as good as him.

That man is Wesley Sneijder, who was widely tipped to win the Ballon d’Or award back in 2010 after a phenomenal year all around, but was beaten to it in the end by Lionel Messi.

And now, the Dutchman claims that if he was 100% dedicated to craft, he might have been in the same league as Messi and Ronaldo.

“If I would have lived 100% for my sport, I would have joined the list of Cristiano & Messi. I know that. But I didn’t want to, and I don’t regret that. It’s not like I couldn’t do it, I just didn’t want to.”

Sneijder also threw some shade on Ronaldo’s free-kick taking ability.

“If you look at Cristiano, he will stand behind the ball 30 times and won’t score 1,” Sneijder went on.

“Then I think to myself, how?”

He also said that Guti was the greatest player he ever played with.

“Best player I ever played with? Then I choose Guti,” Sneijder revealed.

“He impressed me the most. Me and Guti found each other blindly on the pitch, that man was phenomanal. Of-course I played with lots of big players but he impressed me the most.”