Dutch legend reveals Matthijs de Ligt regrets choosing Juventus over Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt has endured a rather indifferent start to life at Juventus, and it is clear that the Dutchman is nowhere near the player he was at Ajax last season.

The former Ajax captain had a lot of offers on the table owing to his performance last campaign, and one of them was Barcelona, however he chose Juve, and things haven’t exactly worked it out the way he wanted.

And Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert believes the defender regrets moving to the Bianconeri instead of Barcelona.

Chủ tịch của Barcelona khẳng định Leo Messi sẽ gắn bó ‘cả đời’ với câu lạc bộ

“I would not say I tried to convince him, I could only tell him very good things about both Barcelona the city, as well as the club,” Kluivert said to Mundo Deportivo.

“But in the end it is the player and his agent who decide. Of course De Ligt is a great defender, but in the end he made a choice. I think he is a little sorry, but it is what it is.

“In life you make choices and sometimes you do it well and sometimes badly. You have to learn from your decisions.”

De Ligt’s former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong did choose to go to Barcelona and appears to be doing quite well there.