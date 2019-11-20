Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic suffers injury setback

Atletico Madrid are no closer to having Stefan Savic back in action after he suffered a relapse of his hamstring problem.

Stefan Savic has suffered a setback as he bids to return from a hamstring injury.

The Atletico Madrid centre-back has been out of action since Montenegro’s 0-0 draw against Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifying on October 11.

Atleti announced Savic, who was substituted after 39 minutes of that match, had suffered a hamstring issue but did not offer an estimated recovery time.

And the club revealed in an update on Wednesday the defender has “suffered a relapse of the grade II injury”.

Savic has undergone tests and, according to Atleti’s short statement, “is pending response to treatment”.