Real Madrid fans don’t want Gareth Bale to play for the club again after ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid-In that Order’ flag celebration

Real Madrid and Wales winger Gareth Bale has ruffled quite a few feathers with his latest shot at the La Liga club and their fans. Bale celebrated Wales’ qualification to Euro 2020 with a ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid. In that Order’ flag, all but confirming his departure from the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Soon after Bale’s gesture, Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to call for the Welshman’s sale and they don’t want to see him play for the club again. Here are the best of reactions.

I mean, you have to respect it. You just have to respect it. pic.twitter.com/WOgy8r96fz — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) November 19, 2019

Bale should never play a minute for real Madrid again and that’s that — Sergio🇪🇸 13🏆︽✵︽ (@Madridlovatic) November 19, 2019

Bale rindo e segurando uma bandeira que diz “Gales. Golfe. Madrid. Nesta ordem”. Essas são suas prioridades. Se tiver um pingo de vergonha na cara, não volta mais para o Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/U0lqGvd1vd — Larissa Turko (@LarissaTurko) November 19, 2019

Playing without him for months because he’s injured and we are doing fine. — I.A (@iIAx102) November 20, 2019

Its all fun and games until you disrespect the club. Shouldn’t oversee this act done by bale while he is a Real Madrid player, he should never play for the club again. I appreciate what he has done for the club but this is unacceptable.

HE SHOULD NEVER PLAY FOR REAL MADRID AGAIN https://t.co/MsqjThPbQ7 — Nishita Chowdhury (@Nishita1008) November 20, 2019

Rindo muito, Gareth Bale comemorou a classificação para a EURO com essa placa: “Gales, Golf, Madrid. Nesta ordem.” Ridículo! 😶 pic.twitter.com/VKFmQ3hMly — Madridistas (@MADRlDISTAS) November 19, 2019

Comunicado Oficial: Gareth Bale — Pedro (@Pedro05287939) November 19, 2019

I like bale.. But i love Madrid #baleout now. Ship him off to China in January @realmadriden that’s disrespect of the highest order and deserves capital punishment. If he ever steps on to the pitch as real Madrid player that’s the biggest embarassment for you and us as fans. — Adithya (@Adithyaatweets) November 20, 2019

he won’t play majors minutes at Madrid in 2020, so he better get used to golfing in China….#baleOUT! — Fred Velez (@SLCFREDj) November 20, 2019