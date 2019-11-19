Gareth Bale responds to Wales fans’ song mocking Real Madrid

As you already know by now, Gareth Bale is the subject of a new football song whose popularity is growing day by day. The song, created by fans of the Wales national team, makes fun of his love for golf over Real Madrid, his club.

Well, first things first – have a listen to the “Wales, Golf, Madrid!” chant right here:

Wales fans chanting "Wales, Golf, Madrid" in support of Gareth Bale after he said he enjoyed playing for Wales a lot more than playing for Real Madrid. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/uWbOivg5oe — Natter Football (@NATTERFOOTBALL) November 17, 2019

Earlier last week, former Real Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic slammed the Welshman, claiming that he was concerned about the player’s priorities.

In a column for the Spanish publication AS, Mijatovic had written: “The first thing he [Bale] thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid.”

The latest Gareth Bale song can hence be traced back to Mijatovic’s comments.

And on Tuesday, ahead of Wales’ upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier against Hungary, the 30-year-old said he does not mind the song and that he is happy, as long as the Welsh fans are still getting behind the team.

“I’ve heard it, especially when I was on the bench when I came off and the boys were laughing. It’s a bit of fun,” he said, before adding:

“We want the Welsh fans to be the same as always – to be supporting us, to sing, to be the 12th man.”

Quotes via Mirror.