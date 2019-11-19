Despite facing a truckload of criticism from the likes of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and ex-Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel regarding his weight issues and work ethic, Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard has insisted that he is “in good shape”.

Hazard’s relatively silent start to 2019-20 also saw him facing criticisms from all corners, as Wenger described him to be “too heavy” and John Obi Mikel labelled him “the laziest player I have played with”.

However, while speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, the Belgian himself insisted that he is fully fit and will “always try” to do his best.

“For the last month I’ve been in good condition with no injuries,” he said, before adding:

“I’m in good shape. When I’m on the pitch I will always try to do my best, with Real Madrid or Belgium. I just want to keep this momentum.”

It was during 2019 July that Hazard finally made his dream move to Real Madrid, after years of speculation. Sky Sports reports that the LaLiga giants signed the 28-year-old in a deal that could reportedly rise to a club-record transfer of £130million, once all bonus payments are completed.

Needless to say, the star attacker who amassed 110 goals and 92 assists for Chelsea across 352 appearances, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu amidst huge expectations – but so far this season, he has not impressed much, having scored just one goal and provided four assists for Los Blancos in 11 appearances across all competitions.