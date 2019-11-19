On Monday, Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard showered praise on teammate Karim Benzema, before proceeding to call him “the best striker in the world”.

The Belgian international shared his insights on the 32-year-old forward while speaking in the press conference ahead of his country’s UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match against Cyprus on Tuesday. Both players have been teammates at Real Madrid for about four months now, after Hazard joined Los Blancos from Chelsea earlier this summer.

“After having played with him for three or four months, I think he [Benzema] is currently the best striker in the world. But besides his role as a striker, he makes others better too,” Hazard said, before adding:

“I’m sorry for him [for his exile from the France national team].”

“But it’s always easier to play against a team that Benzema is not in!”

The 28-year-old also opened up on Real Madrid’s slow start to the ongoing 2019-20 season, after which they seemed to have picked up some pace. In their last five matches, the Merengues scored 16 goals, but conceded none.

“You can always do better, of course. I think that with Real Madrid, for a month, everything is going very well. We won matches and the team is progressing well, which is also easier for me,” the star attacker said, before concluding:

“I am in a good dynamic and I have to continue like this.”

Quotes via AS.