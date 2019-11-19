Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate signs deal until 2022

After an impressive start to life back in LaLiga, Osasuna have tied down head coach Jagoba Arrasate until 2022

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate has signed a new deal that ties him to the club until 2022.

The 41-year-old took over at El Sadar in June 2018 and enjoyed a superb first season in charge, guiding the team back to LaLiga as Segunda Division champions.

Arrasate has overseen an impressive return to the top flight, with Osasuna sitting 10th in the table after collecting 19 points from their opening 13 games.

Osasuna, who have also extended the contracts of assistant coach Bittor Alkiza and fitness coach Sergi Perez, take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.