Barcelona’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal has finally responded to Ivan Rakitic’s comments on his alleged first-team snub, saying that the decision was taken due to a “sporting reason” which the Croatian will be made aware of soon.

“Rakitic has been warned. There’s a sporting decision that he must understand,” Abidal said, before adding:

“I will speak with him to explain the plan.”

In case you missed it, the 31-year-old midfielder had been very outspoken about his lack of playing time for Barcelona this season.

“I’ve given a lot in the five and a half years I’ve been here, and I want to continue to enjoy it,” Rakitic said, in a recent interview.

He further added: “I trust my football, I’m 31 and not 38, I feel at my best, but I understand and respect the decisions made by a coach. I think last season was the best of my career, I’m working harder than ever and I’m crazy about details, I love football.”

Rakitic has played in only ten of Barcelona’s matches so far in the ongoing 2019-20 season – seven in the La Liga and three in the Champions League.

There are also rumours that the Catalans may offload him during January, provided they receive a suitable offer.

Quotes via Marca.