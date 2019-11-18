The search for Luis Suarez’s replacement at Barcelona is underway. The Blaugrana are reportedly keen on several players, including one Argentina international. And now, the club’s sporting director, Eric Abidal, has confirmed their interest in the attacker.

Barcelona sporting director praised Inter Milan striker and reported club target, Lautaro Martinez. Abidal claimed that the Argentine striker is indeed a player they are following with a view over a future move.

“He is a complete player, I think he is performing at a great level,” Abidal told Mundo Deportivo.

“He is a player we know, there are other players who also have a lot of quality.

“I know Barca, I know what adaptation is like, but I don’t pay much attention to the player who plays every weekend, I look at others.”

Meanwhile, Abidal also revealed that he has informed Luis Suarez that a search for his replacement is already underway, a notion which the Uruguayan seemingly accepted.

“I am transparent with the players, Luis can tell you because last year I already told him that it was going to be like that, that we were going to look for an offensive player and I don’t say he did not accept it, he accepted it because he wants the best for the team.

“Today I can tell you that there is no priority, the planning will always be done, no matter the position in the field, the only change will be the decision. It may be the first signing, the second, it depends on whether there are injuries, exits, ethics, etc.”

Barcelona currently sit top of La Liga with twenty-five points, edging rivals Real Madrid on goal difference.