Barcelona chief reveals club’s stance on Ernesto Valverde amidst sack reports

Eric Abidal, the Sporting Director at Barcelona, has backed manager Ernesto Valverde to continue at the club, amidst growing rumours that he is all set to be sacked before the end of the year.

“There is always debate with the continuity of Valverde,” Abidal said, before adding:

“The same situation that happened in Rome, happened in Liverpool also. As a result, one can think that the season is bad – also because of the way it happened.”

“In these situations, you may think that the coach is to blame, but you must analyze everything. We support the coach and give him all the information, although the day is his. There are clubs that change coaches with bad results, but you always have to look more broadly. If the coach sees that he can improve, you have to trust him,” he explained.

“It [Barcelona’s defeat against Liverpool] was an accident. In football, there are things that cannot be explained. Not even the players who were in the game can be blamed for them.”

“I don’t know if it will be his last season because it is he who should make the decision. The only thing I know is that we talked face to face about the situation recently,” he further added, before concluding:

“He knows what happens in everyday life. He will decide when he must decide. He will say it and I will add nothing else.”

