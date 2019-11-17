Wales fans mock Real Madrid with hilarious flag following Gareth Bale’s return from injury

On Saturday, a few Welsh fans were spotted with a hilarious flag mocking La Liga giants Real Madrid, during Saturday’s UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier game between Wales and Azerbaijan.

The flag which read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order,” was clearly a reference to Gareth Bale, who was recently slammed by former Real Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic, who insisted he was concerned about the player’s priorities.

In a column for the Spanish publication AS, Mijatovic had written: “The first thing he thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid.”

As you can see in the photo below, the Montenegro international’s words then made their way into the comical flag:

Earlier, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Wales-Azerbaijan game, Bale admitted that he is “more excited” about playing for his country than his club.

Upon asked if playing for Wales gave him more “joy”, the 30-year-old said: “Yes, definitely.”

“It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday. I’ve been with most of the older players since we were in Under-17s.”

“It’s normal – with Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feel more comfortable. I definitely have a bit more excitement playing with Wales,” he further added, before concluding:

“But it doesn’t change what I give on the pitch. I always give 100% on the pitch wherever I am.”

